Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 57,528 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,528 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Progressive worth $23,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $73.54. 4,481,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

