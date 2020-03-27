Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 5,934 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.30. 1,818,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.71.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

