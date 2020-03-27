Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 67,779 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,779 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.24% of Allegion worth $27,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after buying an additional 485,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 233.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,669 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Allegion by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 684,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 243,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. 764,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.59. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

