Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,482,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,366,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.11% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 304,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,068,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,828,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,632,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.91. 1,612,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,108. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,834 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

