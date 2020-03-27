Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,104 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.15% of Regions Financial worth $25,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Regions Financial by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 290,757 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

RF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 12,732,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,088,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

