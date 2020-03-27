Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,365 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $29,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in M&T Bank by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 710,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,537,000 after acquiring an additional 109,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

Shares of MTB traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 812,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $156.87. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

