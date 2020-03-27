Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider William J. Berger Acquires 1,000 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider William J. Berger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,210. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 432,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,700 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 643,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $6,289,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

