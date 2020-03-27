Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $16.83 Average PT from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 29,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,704. The company has a market capitalization of $232.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

