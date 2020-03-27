SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SNX opened at $77.67 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,579 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

