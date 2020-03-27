THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Short Interest Down 70.9% in March

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the February 27th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period.

Get THL Credit Senior Loan Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSLF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,476. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%.

About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.