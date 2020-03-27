Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Down 87.1% in March

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the February 27th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $3,513,000. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 45,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 65.02%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

