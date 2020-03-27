Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Down 50.1% in March

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,200 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the February 27th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

TSE stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 405,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,335. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $730.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other news, insider David Phillip Stasse purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz purchased 17,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,045,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

