TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Issues Earnings Results

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $146.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million.

TNP stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

