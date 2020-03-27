UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 13,212 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Acuity Brands worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

AYI stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,626. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

