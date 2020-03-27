UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 49,192 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 314,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,029,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $14.34. 2,666,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

