United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 815,300 shares, an increase of 143.0% from the February 27th total of 335,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, China International Capital raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. 709,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,879. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.89.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 298,133 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 64,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

