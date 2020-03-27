Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.492 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VONG stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.63. 280,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,558. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $198.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.34.

