Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.15.

Shares of VRSK traded down $4.33 on Friday, hitting $137.77. 1,223,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.