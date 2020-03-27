Zacks: Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bank’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meridian Bank an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRBK. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Meridian Bank worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

