Zacks: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $29.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern Missouri Bancorp an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMBC. BidaskClub raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

SMBC stock traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. 23,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $234.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.73. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.