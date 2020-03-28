-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AC Immune.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 173,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

ACIU stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 179,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $448.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

