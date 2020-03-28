100,000 Shares in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sprint by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprint by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. 21,184,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,768,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on S. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. New Street Research raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

In related news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

