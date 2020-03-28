10,200 Shares in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 122,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 52,519 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,481. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

