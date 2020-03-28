12,345 Shares in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 153.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. 309,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.