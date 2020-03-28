1,560 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.46. 2,461,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,667. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $156.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

