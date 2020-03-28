1,849 Shares in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,849 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 21.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Workday by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Workday by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

Shares of WDAY traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.21. 1,982,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,716. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

