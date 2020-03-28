2,162 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.15 on Friday, reaching $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,151,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,333,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

