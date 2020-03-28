23,200 Shares in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 475,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $882.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,797.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

