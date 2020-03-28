3,523 Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in VF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,450,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of VF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of VF by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 525,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

VFC traded down $4.14 on Friday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,586. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on VF from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.