3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $9.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on 3D Systems from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $891.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.