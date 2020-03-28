40,100 Shares in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Molecular Templates as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,779,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTEM. Barclays began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 142,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Molecular Templates Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 311.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

