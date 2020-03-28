4,261 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $58.60. 15,031,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,908,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

