4,476 Shares in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.09. 729,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.