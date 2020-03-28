6,076 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,836 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,380,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,967,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,059 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $182,424,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,387,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,386,000 after purchasing an additional 380,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,438. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

