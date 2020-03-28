6,705 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,237,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,231,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $25.59. 427,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

