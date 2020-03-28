7,100 Shares in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 306.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 201,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in FirstCash by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 297,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,964. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $106.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Several research firms have commented on FCFS. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

