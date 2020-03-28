7,282 Shares in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 341,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $529,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,625. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

