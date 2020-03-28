7,800 Shares in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,122,000 after purchasing an additional 392,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

ARGO stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 414,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.53.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,974.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

