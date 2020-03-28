Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.65% of Acceleron Pharma worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $838,533. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. 819,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,662. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

