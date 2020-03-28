ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of ANIOY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.39. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

