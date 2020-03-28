Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $127.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Acuity Brands from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYI traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.82. 598,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,640. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $147.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.