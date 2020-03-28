Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 47,555.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,557 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.03% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 827,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,736. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $605.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.