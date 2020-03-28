Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,926,100 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 27th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. 1,040,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

