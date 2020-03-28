Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

AQN stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,423. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$13.84 and a 52 week high of C$22.39. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$580.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.68 million. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$1,703,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 814,439 shares in the company, valued at C$13,876,737.46.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

