Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 609,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 898.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 866,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 779,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,157,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,640,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,513,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,058,000 after acquiring an additional 973,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 5,705,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.