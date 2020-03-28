Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 531,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.89. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

