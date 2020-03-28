American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,322. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

