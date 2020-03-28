Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.76% of Amerisafe worth $22,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 81,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,963. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

