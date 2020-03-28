AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 463,487 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,986,000 after buying an additional 453,621 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after buying an additional 344,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,865,000 after buying an additional 342,381 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,262. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In other news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

