Analysts Set Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Target Price at $10.75

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 483,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 312,342 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 781,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

